'Max is a joke' - F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen Perez drama

Max Verstappen's refusal to follow team orders and let Sergio Perez overtake him at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix has sent Twitter into meltdown, with fans heavily criticising the two-time World Champion.

Some Twitter users called Verstappen selfish, while others went even further in their criticism of the Dutch driver.

Mexican F1 fans in particular were upset with Verstappen, even burning and destroying some of his merchandise.

Among all the criticism and memes, there was little evidence of support for Verstappen, with the majority of F1 Twitter backing Perez.

