'Max is a joke' - F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen Perez drama

Ronan Murphy

Monday 14 November 2022 14:30 - Updated: 14:30

Max Verstappen's refusal to follow team orders and let Sergio Perez overtake him at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix has sent Twitter into meltdown, with fans heavily criticising the two-time World Champion.

Some Twitter users called Verstappen selfish, while others went even further in their criticism of the Dutch driver.

Mexican F1 fans in particular were upset with Verstappen, even burning and destroying some of his merchandise.

Among all the criticism and memes, there was little evidence of support for Verstappen, with the majority of F1 Twitter backing Perez.

"After all I've done for him, it's a bit disappointing to be honest"



Sergio Perez said he was 'really surprised' that Max Verstappen refused to let him past at the end of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix 👇 pic.twitter.com/d8zyvYf9B7 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 13, 2022

Wow …ok I guess there is a “I” on a team right there. Just wow — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) November 13, 2022

Todos los mexicanos después de que Max Verstappen traicionara a Checo Pérez: pic.twitter.com/e8EcCOboXG — PB Deportes (@pbdeportes) November 14, 2022

Poor form, Max. You didn’t get it done and you stole that position and the points from Checo. #BrazilGP — The Spare Steward 🧡 (@SpareSteward) November 13, 2022

Checo got a bad deal pic.twitter.com/LPHwOxe0Z6 — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 13, 2022

there's one person very happy with everything going at red bull right now... pic.twitter.com/CEDKpenZS4 — clara¹⁶ (@leclercsletters) November 13, 2022

CHECO SAID MAX HAS TWO CHAMPIONSHIPS BECAUSE OF HIM AND THEY CUT HIM OFF — andy 🏁 (@scuderiasainzjr) November 13, 2022

Max trying to get into Mexico next season #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/9ZOu4TNymO — alex¹ (@alexperks04) November 13, 2022

On the contrary, Ayrton Senna let teammate Gerhard Berger pass him at the final corner to win the 1991 Japanese GP, the race in which Senna clinched his final world title https://t.co/FuHT0yhhIc — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) November 14, 2022

Max and Checo after today pic.twitter.com/31o5Wg3Tqm — Mari (@very_berry99) November 13, 2022

ready for the drama pic.twitter.com/0JElsl9MVw — ana¹⁶₅₅ (@formulaanas) November 13, 2022

Max and Checo in the closing stages of Brazil pic.twitter.com/ql4h3v31yf — Jobathan QRTy (@JobathanQRTy) November 14, 2022