Gasly summoned to stewards as race ban looms

Ewan Gale

Saturday 12 November 2022 19:45 - Updated: 19:47

Pierre Gasly has been summoned to the FIA race stewards after the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint as a race ban hangs over him.

AlphaTauri driver Gasly entered the weekend with 10 points on his licence with 12 points accrued in a 12-month rolling period triggering a ban from the next event.

Talks have begun with the FIA over the legitimacy of some of the points given the nature of the incidents that have delivered the punishments.

Gasly in particular has amassed points through exceeding track limits and driving too slow behind the safety car, as well as infringements in practice.

But after the 24-lap sprint at Interlagos, Gasly was summoned over allegedly driving too slowly on his reconnaissance laps before the race.

A minimum time is set for the drivers to cross the two safety car lines during the pre-race laps to ensure safety for all on track.

Any penalty would be perilous for the Frenchman as AlphaTauri aim to surpass Haas for eighth in the constructors' standings.

Speaking ahead of the race weekend, Gasly said: "I'm not going to lie, it's a very unpleasant situation and is quite delicate and, in some ways, quite embarrassing.

"To be standing in a position where I could be banned after the season I have done, I don't really feel I have been particularly dangerous over these last 12 months and that would be definitely a harsh penalty.

"But there have been a lot of discussions with the FIA, trying to find a solution because personally, I want to do all of the races. I want to finish the season in the best way I can with AlphaTauri."