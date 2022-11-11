Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Magnussen pledges 'maximum attack for something funny' after shock pole
Russell reveals bizarre Mercedes damage from qualifying error
Verstappen reveals mistake that cost pole in qualifying "lottery"
1
Magnussen takes sensational pole as Russell crashes out amid rain chaos
São Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE: Magnussen scores shock pole after Russell crash
F1 edging towards "future perfect calendar"
Steiner teases "imminent" Haas Schumacher decision
Mercedes uncertainty over 'bubbling' weather threat
Hamilton suffers with "floating" Mercedes as eight-thousandths separate top three
21
F1 LIVE - Sainz hit with São Paulo GP grid penalty
Mercedes suspend deal with crisis-hit sponsor
Norris to contest São Paulo Grand Prix after illness
Vettel recalls "emotional rollercoaster" triumph at special Interlagos
1
Las Vegas GP Bellagio lake grandstand revealed with a staggering price
Magnussen pledges 'maximum attack for something funny' after shock pole

Magnussen pledges 'maximum attack for something funny' after shock pole

F1 News

Magnussen pledges 'maximum attack for something funny' after shock pole

Magnussen pledges 'maximum attack for something funny' after shock pole

Kevin Magnussen has vowed to go on "maximum attack" in Saturday's São Paulo Grand Prix sprint after securing a shock maiden pole position at Interlagos.

Qualifying took place in mixed conditions in Brazil, with rain falling intermittently and, ultimately, at the perfect time for the Dane.

Magnussen had shown strong pace throughout both Q1 and Q2, but a stunning lap on the only flying attempt of the final session proved decisive after George Russell crashed into the gravel at turn four, causing a red flag moments before the rain fell.

Although both Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton tentatively took to the track to explore the conditions on intermediate tyres, the spray quickly made it clear that no one was going to deny the Haas driver an unlikely maiden pole.

"I don't know what to say," said Magnussen. "The team put me out on the track at exactly the right moment.

"We were the first out in the pit lane and did a pretty decent lap and we're on pole. It's incredible.

"Thank you to Gene Haas, Guenther [Steiner] and the whole team for this opportunity. I got back this year after a year out and it's just been an amazing journey."

Magnussen's previous best qualifying result this season was fourth, a result scored in similarly murky conditions at the Imola sprint.

Despite appearing comfortable in such weather, when asked if he had expected this outcome, he added: "Not even close. It's incredible."

Magnussen will start alongside world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday and the Dane made his plan clear.

He said: "Maximum attack. Let's go for something funny."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x