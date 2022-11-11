Magnussen pledges 'maximum attack for something funny' after shock pole

Sam Hall

Friday 11 November 2022 19:35 - Updated: 19:35

Kevin Magnussen has vowed to go on "maximum attack" in Saturday's São Paulo Grand Prix sprint after securing a shock maiden pole position at Interlagos.

Qualifying took place in mixed conditions in Brazil, with rain falling intermittently and, ultimately, at the perfect time for the Dane.

Magnussen had shown strong pace throughout both Q1 and Q2, but a stunning lap on the only flying attempt of the final session proved decisive after George Russell crashed into the gravel at turn four, causing a red flag moments before the rain fell.

Although both Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton tentatively took to the track to explore the conditions on intermediate tyres, the spray quickly made it clear that no one was going to deny the Haas driver an unlikely maiden pole.

"I don't know what to say," said Magnussen. "The team put me out on the track at exactly the right moment.

"We were the first out in the pit lane and did a pretty decent lap and we're on pole. It's incredible.

"Thank you to Gene Haas, Guenther [Steiner] and the whole team for this opportunity. I got back this year after a year out and it's just been an amazing journey."

Magnussen's previous best qualifying result this season was fourth, a result scored in similarly murky conditions at the Imola sprint.

Despite appearing comfortable in such weather, when asked if he had expected this outcome, he added: "Not even close. It's incredible."

Magnussen will start alongside world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday and the Dane made his plan clear.

He said: "Maximum attack. Let's go for something funny."