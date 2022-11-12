McLaren warn against "artificial" sprint changes

Sam Hall

Saturday 12 November 2022 17:45

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has warned that changes to F1's sprint format cannot "artificially change the pecking order" ahead of discussions expected to take place next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

GPFans understands F1 is looking to alter the sprint, with the shorter 100-kilometre race becoming a stand-alone event, not connected to the grand prix. At present, the result of the sprint sets the grid for Sunday's showdown.

It has at least been confirmed the number of sprint events will double from three to six next year. This change had to be locked in before discussions on an alternate format could be discussed.

Asked if changes are needed, Seidl said: “We regularly have the discussion between the teams, with the FIA and Formula 1.

"I’m sure we will discuss it again in the next Formula 1 Commission [meeting] in Abu Dhabi next week.

“But from our point of view, to be honest, as a team we welcome this challenge of the different weekend formats. We have done well so far [in the format] like in Monza [last year] and Imola this year where we could score a podium.

“So, we don’t mind it. It’s different. It’s a different challenge."

A common criticism of the sprint is the cost of an error carries a price too high to pay, with a failed overtake potentially sending a driver to the back of the grid.

“It’s the same for everyone but the most important thing for us is it doesn’t artificially change the pecking order of the teams in the way it is at the moment," added Seidl. “I’m absolutely fine with it but at the same time I am open to discussions on how to further improve it.”