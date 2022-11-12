F1 rule spirit questioned as Mercedes and Ferrari weigh up conundrum

Ewan Gale

Saturday 12 November 2022 07:10

Carlos Sainz has revealed concerns over F1's sliding-scale aerodynamic testing rules as questions arise over the value of championship position compared to wind tunnel time.

Ferrari finds itself just 40 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship with two races remaining following significant improvement from the Silver Arrows over the second half of the season.

Suggestions have been made, however, it could be better for Mercedes to finish third behind the Scuderia and take the increased wind tunnel testing allocation, rather than the runner-up spot in the championship and the increased prize money.

Development has been crucial during the infancy of the sport's new aerodynamic regulations, with the pecking order evolving throughout the year.

Asked whether he would prefer to finish second to Red Bull or collect the extra development time, British Grand Prix winner Sainz insisted: "I think we would take P2.

"These kinds of things, they should prioritise the position in the championship, no?

"If not, we wouldn't be fighting for positions in the championship."

Questioning the spirit of the regulations, the Spaniard added: "The competition is the number one priority.

"Finishing ahead of your competition should always be more satisfying than finishing one position behind and then not getting the wind tunnel or the money.

"So I hope the rules are also designed that your main motivation is to finish ahead.

"If not, I wouldn't understand it."