Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Ferrari "licking its wounds" as Mercedes battle intensifies - Hill
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix weather forecast
Red Bull 'boundary pushing' DNA behind Verstappen record - Horner
3
FIA president speaks out after "deplorable" FIA volunteer death threats
21
F1 LIVE - Hamilton becomes honourary citizen of Brazil
Aston Martin forced 'to kick out' Vettel despite F1 swansong looming
Russell issues Las Vegas concern to F1 rivals
1
Verstappen slates 'no feeling' sprints as F1 gears up for expansion
Hamilton reveals Mercedes "vulnerability" inspiring renewed F1 title mission
Hamilton makes "best race of all time" claim as race ban fuels Gasly demand - GPFans F1 Recap
AlphaTauri deliver Tsunoda blow ahead of rookie De Vries arrival
Alfa Romeo facing motivational battle ahead of Audi union
Hamilton delivers Las Vegas prediction after spectacular debut event
2
Pirelli warned it faces a "very big challenge" with tyre blanket ban
Ferrari "licking its wounds" as Mercedes battle intensifies - Hill

Ferrari "licking its wounds" as Mercedes battle intensifies - Hill

F1 News

Ferrari "licking its wounds" as Mercedes battle intensifies - Hill

Ferrari "licking its wounds" as Mercedes battle intensifies - Hill

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill believes Ferrari is "licking its wounds" whilst turning focus to next year as Mercedes closes in on second in the constructors' standings.

The Scuderia took two of the opening three races through wins for Charles Leclerc whilst Red Bull faltered with reliability issues, lending hope that Ferrari could return to the top of F1 for the first time since 2008.

But reliability troubles of its own, matched with driver mistakes and poor strategic decision making allowed Red Bull and Max Verstappen to run away with both titles.

With development halted as eyes turn towards 2023, Mercedes has closed into the top two teams and seemingly leapfrogged Ferrari in the United States and Mexico City.

The Italian outfit particularly struggled in Mexico, with Leclerc finishing a minute behind Verstappen.

Ferrari ran its engines below full power in the high-altitude setting at Mexico, with Hill telling the F1 Nation podcast: "You have got the cost cap, haven't you, so you can't go blowing up engines, it is all extra cost.

"They have to be really careful even now.

"But it sounds to me like they are running to the end, trying to conserve, lick their wounds and move onto next year so the drivers are not getting upgrades, they are probably going to be conserving their power units as well because it will all add up in terms of cost, I would imagine.

"If they blow up an engine, there will still be cost."

Hill points to potential Mercedes dilemma

Mercedes sits 40 points behind Ferrari in the constructors' championship with two races to go, as well as a sprint event in Brazil this weekend.

But jumping into second would reduce the aerodynamic testing allowance for the Silver Arrows compared to finishing third, prompting a potential strategic dilemma.

"If you do better, you are penalised for the next year, so the better you do, the less chance you have of improving," explained Hill.

"The guys at the back have a bigger window of improvement, if they can afford it.

"So [Mercedes] are sitting there going "hang on a minute, we might get a bit more wind tunnel time if we don't come second in the constructors' championship.

"They will actually have to be making those calculations because maybe you don't want to come second."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x