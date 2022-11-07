Schumacher title-winning Ferrari set to sell for near eight-figure sum

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Michael Schumacher's 2003 title-winning Ferrari is set to go under the hammer this week and could fetch an eye-watering eight-figure sum.

RM Sotheby's has placed an upper limit guide price on the F2003-GA of 9,500CHF [$9.577m; £8.374m; €9.592m] when it goes up for sale on Wednesday in Geneva.

The model, entitled with initials honouring late Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli, was designed by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn and features developments new at the time including a longer wheelbase to improve aerodynamics.

It also boasts one of the final V-10 engines to be heard in F1, with the car producing 930bhp and reaching 19,000rpm.

The chassis on this particular car, numbered 229, is the most successful of the six F2003-GAs that were built, and one of only four Schumacher-era Ferrari F1 chassis with five wins or more in a championship-winning season.

The F2003-GA helped Schumacher win a sixth title, making him the most successful F1 driver of all time, and Ferrari its 13th constructors' crown.

Earlier this year, the car was overhauled at Maranello and has been awarded Ferrari Classiche’s 'Red Book' certification, since running for only 148 miles.

