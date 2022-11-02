Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Hamilton spearheads F1 driver group investing in Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy project
Button fears Ricciardo F1 return unlikely after reputational blow
Ferrari dismiss Mercedes resurgence concern
Hamilton adamant F1 the priority despite birth of new projects
2
Horner clarifies Red Bull Norris talks
Mercedes surprise Red Bull as Kravitz defended in Sky boycott row - GPFans F1 Recap
21
F1 LIVE - Hamilton outshone by Norris in unusual sports ranking
F1 dismiss Brazilian GP cancellation fears
6
Mercedes reveal how Latifi influenced strategy error
Bottas to make belated Race of Champions debut
2
Hamilton Massa showdown anniversary: Cause revealed behind dramatic finale
Ocon bites back after Alonso Alpine accusation
Russell rues costly Hamilton tussle
Mercedes awarded prestigious engineering trophy
Hamilton spearheads F1 driver group investing in Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy project

Hamilton spearheads F1 driver group investing in Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy project

F1 News

1 comment

Hamilton spearheads F1 driver group investing in Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy project

Hamilton spearheads F1 driver group investing in Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy project

Lewis Hamilton is among of group of five F1 drivers to have signed up to the initial investor group supporting the brainchild sports project of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton has been joined by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris of McLaren, Williams' Alex Albon and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber in investing in TMRW Sports.

Woods and McIlroy announced the formation of their company in August, with the focus on "harnessing technology to build progressive approaches in sports, media, and entertainment to create new pathways for the next generation to enjoy sports".

The F1 quintet are joined by a host of other sports stars, including Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Gareth Bale, NBA great Stephen Curry, leading NFL quarterback Josh Allen, and actor/singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake.

“Over the past year, we’ve assembled a team of investors who will help deliver on the TMRW Sports’ mission to positively impact how sports are experienced in the future," said co-founder and CEO Mike McCarley.

"And we’ve been intentional about diversity of expertise, thought and backgrounds as we mobilised this strategic group.

“From the very beginning, our plan has been to partner with the best-in-class in every way imaginable.

"Tiger, Rory, and I value the support of this unrivaled team of investors, advisors, and ambassadors who believe in our vision to harness technology to create progressive approaches to sports.

"Their combined broad reach [500million followers across Twitter and Instagram] and cultural relevance will expand potential opportunities and fanbases for TMRW projects."

For Mercedes driver Hamilton, in particular, TMRW Sports is the latest addition to his portfolio after investing in NFL team Denver Broncos earlier this year, whilst also launching a film and TV production company Dawn Apollo.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x