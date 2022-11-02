Ian Parkes

Wednesday 2 November 2022 13:44 - Updated: 13:45

Lewis Hamilton is among of group of five F1 drivers to have signed up to the initial investor group supporting the brainchild sports project of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton has been joined by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris of McLaren, Williams' Alex Albon and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber in investing in TMRW Sports.

Woods and McIlroy announced the formation of their company in August, with the focus on "harnessing technology to build progressive approaches in sports, media, and entertainment to create new pathways for the next generation to enjoy sports".

The F1 quintet are joined by a host of other sports stars, including Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Gareth Bale, NBA great Stephen Curry, leading NFL quarterback Josh Allen, and actor/singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake.

“Over the past year, we’ve assembled a team of investors who will help deliver on the TMRW Sports’ mission to positively impact how sports are experienced in the future," said co-founder and CEO Mike McCarley.

"And we’ve been intentional about diversity of expertise, thought and backgrounds as we mobilised this strategic group.

“From the very beginning, our plan has been to partner with the best-in-class in every way imaginable.

"Tiger, Rory, and I value the support of this unrivaled team of investors, advisors, and ambassadors who believe in our vision to harness technology to create progressive approaches to sports.

"Their combined broad reach [500million followers across Twitter and Instagram] and cultural relevance will expand potential opportunities and fanbases for TMRW projects."