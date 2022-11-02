Bottas to make belated Race of Champions debut

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 2 November 2022 14:39

Valtteri Bottas will make a belated debut at the Race of Champions in January.

The Alfa Romeo driver was slated to have competed at this year's running, only to pull out at short notice.

Bottas will team up with two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen for Team Finland in the ROC Nations Cup at Pite Havsbad, a snow-and-ice circuit in Sweden.

The field will also consist of Sebastian Vettel, five-time rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson, rallying father and son pairing Petter and Oliver Solberg and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

Bottas said: “I’m really looking forward to being able to make my Race Of Champions debut at last!

"I’ve watched the event on TV for many years and I came so close to competing last year until I had to pull out at the last minute.

"It was tough watching everyone having so much fun throwing their cars around on the snow and ice in Sweden, so I’m glad I will now be joining them at Pite Havsbad in January."

On partnering Hakkinen, Bottas added: “I’m also thrilled to be able to partner Mika for Team Finland in the ROC Nations Cup.

"I have become good friends with Mika over the years, but it will be a special treat to be able to race alongside him.

"We’ve both taken part in the Arctic Rally a few times so hopefully that can help us beat our Nordic neighbours - and everyone else.

"Then we’ll have to put our friendship aside again and try to beat each other in the individual Race Of Champions.

"Whatever happens, I’m sure we will put on a great show for all the fans watching at the track and around the world.”