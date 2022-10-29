Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Alonso condemns Verstappen-Hamilton title value jibe
Alonso in scathing Alpine Honda comparison
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Wolff urges Mercedes to stay humble when 'reaching for the stars'
8
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott
1
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver
Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting
1
Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe
Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos
Red Bull a "cheap target" in Sky storm as Verstappen and Hamilton in united front - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso in awe of motorsport 'moment of the year'
Gasly demands FIA discussion after "harsh" penalty
Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats
2
Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'
Alonso condemns Verstappen-Hamilton title value jibe

Alonso condemns Verstappen-Hamilton title value jibe

F1 News

1 comment

Alonso condemns Verstappen-Hamilton title value jibe

Alonso condemns Verstappen-Hamilton title value jibe

Fernando Alonso has rubbished reports in which he suggested Max Verstappen's F1 titles carry more value than those won by Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen joined Alonso in becoming a double world champion at the Japanese Grand Prix two races ago after defeating Charles Leclerc and Ferrari emphatically over the campaign.

The Dutchman pipped Hamilton to the championship last season, controversially at the final race, but unlike for the Mercedes driver, Verstappen was forced to battle a rival from another team.

This was a point made by Alonso in an interview with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, where he said: "This year Max is very dominant and he could cruise to the world title.

"Last season it was different. I thought he performed better than Lewis in the end and therefore I think he is a worthy champion.

"I also have a lot of respect for Lewis. However, it is different when you win seven world titles, when you have only had to fight with your team-mate.

"Then I think a championship has less value than when you have fewer titles, but against other drivers, you have had to contend with equivalent or even better equipment."

But tweeting in response to the article and dismissing the comments, Alonso said: "And again...

"Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring.

"Incomparable to each other and let's enjoy champions and legends of our current time.

"Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let's enjoy them."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x