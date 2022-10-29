Alonso condemns Verstappen-Hamilton title value jibe

Ewan Gale

Saturday 29 October 2022 15:36

Fernando Alonso has rubbished reports in which he suggested Max Verstappen's F1 titles carry more value than those won by Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen joined Alonso in becoming a double world champion at the Japanese Grand Prix two races ago after defeating Charles Leclerc and Ferrari emphatically over the campaign.

The Dutchman pipped Hamilton to the championship last season, controversially at the final race, but unlike for the Mercedes driver, Verstappen was forced to battle a rival from another team.

This was a point made by Alonso in an interview with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, where he said: "This year Max is very dominant and he could cruise to the world title.

"Last season it was different. I thought he performed better than Lewis in the end and therefore I think he is a worthy champion.

"I also have a lot of respect for Lewis. However, it is different when you win seven world titles, when you have only had to fight with your team-mate.

"Then I think a championship has less value than when you have fewer titles, but against other drivers, you have had to contend with equivalent or even better equipment."

But tweeting in response to the article and dismissing the comments, Alonso said: "And again...

"Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring.

"Incomparable to each other and let's enjoy champions and legends of our current time.

"Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let's enjoy them."