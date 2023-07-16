Norris closing in RAPIDLY on Hamilton and Russell as top British F1 driver

Dan Davis

Sunday 16 July 2023 19:12

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both deservedly recognised for their stunning performances at the British Grand Prix after being awarded high scores in the latest edition of Formula 1's Power Rankings.

After a chastening start to the year, Norris was able, courtesy of the upgraded MCL60, to briefly lead Max Verstappen before slipping back and settling for second place ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

His rookie team-mate, meanwhile, demonstrated his maturity and impressive race pace after finishing fourth at Silverstone, having been denied the final spot on the podium after an unfortunately timed safety car.

As a result, Norris and Piastri were ranked first and second respectively this week, with Norris topping the chart with a rating of 9.8. Piastri closely followed with a 9.4.

Williams hot shot Alex Albon took third after finishing eighth, having burst into life after the restart and completed a daring move on Carlos Sainz.

Unsurprisingly, Verstappen clinched fourth with a rating of 9.0 following his sixth consecutive victory this season, with the world champion cruising to a third title.

READ MORE: Norris names the 'crazy BEST thing' about 'emotional' Silverstone weekend

Lando Norris finished second ahead of Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone

No changes at the top

In the overall Power Rankings, however, Verstappen still reigns supreme. His season average remains 9.1, reflecting his dominance at the front of the grid.

Fernando Alonso is still in second position with an average of 8.4, narrowly down from 8.6, while veteran Hamilton stays third.

Making up the rest of the top five are Albon and Hamilton's team-mate George Russell, with the former's average of 7.6 bettering the latter's 7.3.

Norris, fresh from his career-best finish on the front row, entered in sixth.

F1 Power Rankings after the 2023 British Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen 9.1 2. Fernando Alonso 8.4 3. Lewis Hamilton 7.9 4. Alex Albon 7.6 5. George Russell 7.3 6. Lando Norris 7.1 7= Pierre Gasly 6.9 7= Charles Leclerc 6.9 9= Esteban Ocon 6.8 9= Carlos Sainz 6.8

READ MORE: Norris appearance thwarted as Goodwood CANCEL Saturday Festival of Speed