Leclerc makes OPTIMISTIC prediction as Ferrari rejoins F1 podium

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 2 July 2023 19:12

A relieved Charles Leclerc said things are ‘looking good for the future’ as he returned to the podium to take second place in the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver has had a difficult season so far, enduring car difficulties and strategy blunders as he fights an ominously powerful Red Bull.

But his luck appears to be turning, as a strong performance over the weekend in Spielberg put him in P2 after the race.

Leclerc told Sky Sports F1’s David Coulthard: “I think Friday and today we have maximised what we had really. It’s more yesterday that I was off the pace. But it’s good to be back on the podium.

“The upgrades that we brought on the car made me feel a little bit better in those conditions which is looking good for the future.

“The team has done an excellent job by bringing these upgrades earlier. Obviously, there’s still a lot of work to do because Max and Checo had a lot of pace.”

Fighting with Verstappen

The Monegasque driver acted aggressively during the first lap of the race as he jostled for position with Max Verstappen, the eventual race winner.

After a strong start from both drivers, Verstappen was able to hold off the Ferrari and build a lead.

Max Verstappen was unstoppable during the Austrian Grand Prix

Leclerc said of their lap-one battle: “We are struggling quite a lot in dirty air, so I was just trying to get the track position even though we knew that on the long-term for the whole race, it would have been difficult to keep Max behind with the race pace he had.

“It’s good to be back on the podium, especially after the last few races that have been a bit more difficult.”

