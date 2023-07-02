Hamilton annoyed at missing EASY podium in Austrian GP sprint

Joe Ellis

Sunday 2 July 2023 09:57

Lewis Hamilton was left frustrated after the Austrian Grand Prix sprint in which he thought he could have easily been on the podium.

A dreadful qualifying saw the seven-time world champion start 18th but the speed he showed in the race seemed to suggest he could have ended up in the thick of the action at the front.

His Mercedes team-mate George Russell had an equally tough qualifying but he timed the switch to slicks perfectly to claim a point in eighth.

Hamilton, though, had to just suck it up and try to enjoy racing in the mid-field with the top eight too far out of reach despite his impressive pace on intermediate and slick tyres.

Lewis Hamitlon will get his chance at points in the grand prix on Sunday, starting fifth in his W14

Hamilton: Not the most important of days

“Yeah, it was like a day out at Rye House," Hamilton said to Sky Sports after the sprint race.

"I think I was relatively quick this morning, so I think [we] should’ve easily been in the top five and then in the race today I would’ve been on the podium or close to the podium with the general pace that we had.

“But it wasn’t meant to be and so we just enjoyed ourselves in the race and lost a few points. It’s not the most important of days today. We got a lot of learning, so hopefully we can take that into tomorrow.

“I’m round the Ferraris and the Red Bull, which is in its own league. So, if I can try and hold onto the Ferraris that’d be great, but we’ll see."

