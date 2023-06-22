Hamilton at STAR-STUDDED Paris fashion show attended by Kim Kardashian and LeBron James

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 22 June 2023 15:57

Lewis Hamilton blew off steam after the Canadian Grand Prix by attending the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris, which featured a collection by musician Pharrell Williams.

Williams was recently appointed men’s creative director at the luxury brand, and the spring-summer 2024 line was his first collection to be shown.

Hamilton was in star-studded company as other attendees included Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and LeBron James.

Fresh off a P3 finish in Montreal, Hamilton wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton to the show, sharing photos of the outfit captioned ‘Louis at Louis’.

Hamilton and the Smiths

The seven-time world champion was seated alongside Willow and Jaden Smith, children of actor Will Smith, and musician Tyler the Creator.

Hamilton shared a video on his Instagram story of the group enjoying the evening on the front row.

Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Lewis Hamilton and Tyler the Creator at the Louis Vuitton show (Instagram: @lewishamilton)

He also posted a story congratulating Williams on his much-anticipated collection, writing: “Well done @pharrell.”

