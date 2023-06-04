Spanish Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after LATE penalty handed out
F1 News
Spanish Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after LATE penalty handed out
The Spanish Grand Prix won't go down as a classic, with Max Verstappen claiming victory at the Circuit de Catalunya.
The double world champion dominated the race, taking a Grand Chelem by winning every lap from pole with a fastest lap and never losing the lead of the race.
But there was late drama in the race that gave the results a slight twist, so here are the full classifications from the race.
READ MORE: Verstappen explains why strategy led to 'TRICKY' moment at Spanish GP
Spanish Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:27:57.940
2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +24.090
3. George Russell (Mercedes): +32.389
4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +35.812
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +45.698
6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1:03.320
7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1:04.127
8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1:09.242
9. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1:11.878
10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1:13.350
11. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1:14.419
12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1:15.416
13. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1 lap
14. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri): +1 lap
15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1 lap
16. Alex Albon (Williams): +1 lap
17. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1 lap
18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1 lap
19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1 lap
20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1 lap
Fastest Lap
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:16.330 on lap 61
Tsunoda hit with five-second time penalty
READ MORE: Mercedes ROAR back at Spanish GP as Verstappen claims F1 victory in Barcelona