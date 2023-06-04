Spanish Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after LATE penalty handed out

Dan Ripley

Sunday 4 June 2023 20:47

The Spanish Grand Prix won't go down as a classic, with Max Verstappen claiming victory at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The double world champion dominated the race, taking a Grand Chelem by winning every lap from pole with a fastest lap and never losing the lead of the race.

But there was late drama in the race that gave the results a slight twist, so here are the full classifications from the race.

Spanish Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:27:57.940

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +24.090

3. George Russell (Mercedes): +32.389

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +35.812

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +45.698

6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1:03.320

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1:04.127

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1:09.242

9. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1:11.878

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1:13.350

11. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1:14.419

12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1:15.416

13. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1 lap

14. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri): +1 lap

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1 lap

16. Alex Albon (Williams): +1 lap

17. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1 lap

18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1 lap

19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1 lap

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1 lap

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:16.330 on lap 61

Tsunoda hit with five-second time penalty

