F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix Free Practice 3 Times

Chris Deeley

Saturday 3 June 2023 13:57

The final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday was disrupted by both rain and a red flag, leaving an incomplete picture of where cars and drivers stand ahead of qualifying.

Logan Sergeant's crash at the final corner brought a red flag out to end the short amount of nominal dry running, but the Red Bulls were still top of the charts.

Drivers came out on intermediate tyres later in the session, but the track proved difficult to judge – too dry to keep life in the inters while remaining very greasy.

Spanish Grand Prix 2023, FP2

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:13.664

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.250

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.408

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.576

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.600

6. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.614

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.689

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.696

9. Yuki Tsunoda (Alfa Romeo): +0.995

10. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.017

11. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.017

12. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): +1.029

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.092

14. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.324

15. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.441

16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.602

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.870

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +2.177

19. Alex Albon (Williams): +2.187

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2.865

Is there Formula 1 today?

There are two sessions in Spain on Saturday. FP3 got underway at 12.30pm local time (11.30am UK, 12.30pm CET, 6.30am ET and 3.30am PT), with qualifying at 4pm local time. That's 3pm UK, 4pm CET, 10am ET and 7am PT.

