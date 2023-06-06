New F1 fuel innovation announced in big shakeup

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 6 June 2023 13:57

Formula 1 and DHL have announced that biofueled trucks will be used to deliver the European stint of the 2023 season, leading to a carbon emissions reduction of at least 60 per cent.

F1 have taken another vital step towards a greener future for the sport and its target of reaching net zero by 2030.

Alongside the goal of introducing a sustainable fuel to be used in cars during races in 2026, a new fleet of biofuel trucks will now help the sport cut its carbon emissions even further.

READ MORE: F1 chief reveals progress on achieving key sustainability goal

DHL will use 18 new trucks to travel 10,600km across the rest of the European races during the current championship season.

Equipped with GPS to keep track of fuel consumption and optimise route-planning, the new trucks will allow the same level of performance compared to the previous diesel versions.

Ellen Jones, head of ESG at Formula 1 said: “We are a sport which operates on a global scale and DHL play a critical role in delivering the races and helping us address the logistical impact we have as a World Championship.

“Together we are continually looking for more sustainable solutions, and through innovations such as the biofueled trucks we’re able to take the next step forward in reducing our carbon emissions and achieving our sustainability goal of being Net Zero by 2030."

Arjan Sissing, head of global brand marketing at Deutsche Post DHL Group, added: “Our partnership with Formula 1 also showcases our shared dedication to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint.

“We consistently strive to make logistics more sustainable, and we are excited to introduce the inaugural fleet of trucks, running on a sustainable fuel this year.

“As an industry leader in green logistics, the 18 trucks further contribute to a lower emission DHL fleet, where we show to our fans and customers that it is possible to bring the excitement of Formula 1 races around the world in a sustainable way.”

READ MORE: F1 provides extensive update on sustainability targets