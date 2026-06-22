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Antonelli with Bezzecchi

Marshal reacts after being SLAPPED by angry racer following crash

Antonelli with Bezzecchi — Photo: © IMAGO

Marshal reacts after being SLAPPED by angry racer following crash

Marco Bezzecchi was banned for his actions

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The marshal involved in the shocking incident at the Czechia Grand Prix last weekend has issued a statement on the matter.

MotoGP championship leader Marco Bezzecchi lost his cool after crashing out of the sprint race at the Masaryk Circuit, before storming up to a marshal clearing away his motorcycle and pushing and slapping the face of said marshal.

Bezzecchi was understood to be angered by the fact that the bike was still revving when the marshals were trying to safely clear it away out of the gravel, but the Italian's behaviour led to a ban from the rest of the weekend's action.

His Aprilla Racing team initially appealed the ban, but were unsuccessful in doing so, before Bezzecchi then appeared at the circuit, and could be seen apologising to the marshal who had been on the receiving end of his despicable behaviour.

A visibly upset Bezzecchi hugged the marshal, and handed him a present, while also taking to Instagram to issue a public apology.

Now, the marshal has had his say, admitting in an interview that he was 'shocked' by the ordeal.

READ MORE: George Russell opens up about horrifying 'life or death' accident

Bezzecchi incident marshal issues statement

Speaking to TNT Sports, Ladja the marshal - who is a volunteer at the Masaryk Circuit - said: "I'm ok. At that moment I was a bit shocked, and at night when the wave of the video and all of the seeing it, I mean the whole world, I was really down because it's something new for me.

"He was surely stressed and I understand his situation, he crashed, so I did my job and went for the bike and I picked it up.

"I pressed the clutch and tried to pick it up because it was still on and the bike started rolling so I wanted to put it back down and it revved up.

"He probably thought that I did it on purpose, it was a pure accident and then everyone saw what happened."

Revealing that he had seen Bezzecchi's online apology, Ladja continued: "Yes I have seen it, and he just came and apologised to me in person.

"So, I mean, I understand him and I wish him the best of luck. It really matters to me that he apologised."

READ MORE: F1 star tells struggling team to 'do more' as exit rumours swirl

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