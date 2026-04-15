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Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Jos Verstappen fumes at Max Mercedes claim: 'He needs his ears syringed'

Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing — Photo: © IMAGO

Jos Verstappen fumes at Max Mercedes claim: 'He needs his ears syringed'

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Jos Verstappen claims there is no truth to the rumours that his son Max is set to join Mercedes.

Former Dutch pit reporter Jack Plooij recently claimed on local television that he had heard the news directly from the four-time F1 world champion's father. Jos though has gone public to say that is pure fantasy.

The speculation surrounding the future of the Red Bull Racing superstar is rampant right now, and during an appearance on the Ziggo Sport Race Café, Plooij recounted his alleged conversation with Jos.

Plooij claim, and Jos denial

“We were standing there together, and Mr. Verstappen simply said, ‘We’re going to Mercedes.’”

Plooij still believes there’s a strong possibility of a move, insisting he heard it straight from Jos. Verstappen Sr though has a very different take.

When Plooij's remarks were later circulated on Instagram, Jos didn’t hold back. He hit back with a sharp response, suggesting that the analyst might want to get his hearing checked, or even have his ears professionally flushed.

“Then he really should go to a hearing specialist. Or just have his ears syringed.”

Why is Verstappen's future up in the air?

The buzz regarding a potential exit from Red Bull largely stems from Verstappen’s difficult start under the new engine regulations he dislikes so much. After the Japanese Grand Prix in late March, he was very candid about his dissatisfaction.

“I have nothing to do with the new formula; it just doesn’t feel natural. I’m trying to adapt, but it’s anti-racing. At some point, I simply don’t want to do it anymore. Sure, I can say I’m making a lot of money, but that isn’t what drives me.

"My passion is motorsport, and I want to enjoy what I do. Unfortunately, that’s not how it feels right now."

As well as rumours about a potential move to another team, Verstappen has spoken openly about the potential for him to just retire from the sport.

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Jos Verstappen

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