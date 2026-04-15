$500m Max Verstappen transfer battle, Aston Martin 'horror show', Mercedes are beatable: F1 News Recap
$500m Max Verstappen transfer battle, Aston Martin 'horror show', Mercedes are beatable: F1 News Recap
All the biggest F1 stories on Wednesday April 15
The $500m race to sign Max Verstappen and Aston Martin’s deepening ‘horror show’ dominate another huge day of F1 headlines on GPFans. Here are six must‑read stories you need to catch up on tonight:
Max Verstappen, the record $500m F1 transfer and the four teams who could sign him
Max Verstappen is about to hit the F1 driver market (if he wants to) and that would trigger a $500m fight for his signature this summer.
We look at the teams likely to be in the race to sign him and the huge financial implications.
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Max Verstappen series switch confirmed as F1 champion heads Nürburgring entry list this weekend
Verstappen’s latest series switch has been confirmed, with the four‑time world champion set to headline this weekend’s action at the Nürburgring.
His move is already creating a buzz around the legendary circuit and drawing extra attention to the GT field at the ‘Green Hell’.
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Aston Martin F1 crisis laid bare as Martin Brundle puts alarming timeline on ‘horror show’
Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has laid bare Aston Martin’s crisis, putting an alarming timeline on what he describes as a developing ‘horror show’ at the team.
His brutal assessment highlights the pressure to turn things around quickly or risk being left behind in F1’s new era.
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McLaren chief boasts Mercedes are beatable as Miami F1 upgrades confirmed
A bullish McLaren chief has insisted that Mercedes are “beatable” as the team confirms a fresh round of upgrades for the Miami Grand Prix.
The comments crank up the heat ahead of F1’s return to the United States, with McLaren confident they can keep eating into their rivals’ advantage.
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McLaren lose out in Nürburgring F1 test after technical failure
It wasn’t all good news for McLaren, as the team lost valuable running at the Nürburgring after suffering a technical failure during tyre testing.
With the team pushing hard on upgrades and future projects, the setback is a frustrating blow.
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Lawrence Stroll could make last‑minute Aston Martin decision, F1 insider warns
An F1 insider has warned that Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll may be forced into a last‑minute decision over the team’s future direction.
With performance faltering and questions swirling over staff and strategy, the Canadian billionaire might soon have to choose whether to double down or change course.
➡️ READ MORE
For more breaking stories, live reaction and exclusive insight, keep up with all today’s F1 news on GPFans.
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