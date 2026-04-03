'Don't f*** it up' - Fernando Alonso replacement's F1 mission

It was April 2016 and Stoffel Vandoorne was about to get the opportunity of a lifetime - he just didn't know it yet.

The McLaren reserve driver was about to become the centre of the F1 world's attention, after the great Fernando Alonso suffered some very painful injuries in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Alonso somehow walked away from a horrific accident at Albert Park in Melbourne, when his McLaren clipped the rear of Esteban Gutierrez's Haas. But despite his initial bravado, X-rays would reveal fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

Alonso Melbourne injuries

Initially the Spaniard had intended to race in the second Grand Prix of the season in Bahrain, but medical clearance would not be forthcoming. That left McLaren with a mad dash to get Vandoorne in to replace him.

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The only problem was, Stoffel was racing in Japan at the time and was left facing a 5000-mile overnight flight which would see him get straight off the plane and into a car for FP1. What a journey.

Today (Friday April 3) was the 10th anniversary of that magical moment for Vandoorne, as he got the unexpected chance to make his F1 debut. He remembered it in a post on social media, and said he knew he literally had one job. Just one...

Vandoorne had just one job

He wrote on X: "10 years ago today! I got the call to make my F1 debut in Bahrain, replacing Fernando.

"One day I was racing super formula in Japan, the next I was flying overnight straight into FP1.

"Chaos, but my focus was clear: don't f*ck it up 😅. Scored a point, good times! 🙂🙌"

10 years ago today! I got the call to make my F1 debut in Bahrain, replacing Fernando. One day I was racing super formula in Japan, the next I was flying overnight straight into FP1. Chaos, but my focus was clear: don't f*ck it up 😅. Scored a point, good times! 🙂🙌 pic.twitter.com/mpP3lS8MHu — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) April 3, 2026

As Vandoorne said, his debut was indeed a successful one as he came home in 10th place, securing a valuable point for McLaren.

Ten years on from that incident, some things just haven't changed for the Belgian star. As the 2026 season continues he is once again reserve driver in an Alonso team - this time Aston Martin.

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