The new KitKat x F1 partnership has not got off to a good start

KitKat have launched a 'Stolen KitKat Tracker' after a heist of over 400,000 F1-themed chocolate bars. No, really.

Last week, over 12 tonnes of chocolate and wafer were stolen by thieves, when they seized a Nestle truck full of chocolate bars in Italy.

In total, 413,793 bars were stolen as part of the heist, with the bars all KitKat F1 cars, as part of F1's new partnership with the chocolate bar brand, which has also seen Sky Sports F1's David Croft getting involved in TV ads on UK broadcasts.

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Now, KitKat are hoping to find the missing chocolate cars by encouraging consumers to use a new 'Stolen KitKat Tracker' to find out if their bar is part of the batch that was stolen by the thieves.

In an official statement posted on X, KitKat took on a serious tone despite the rather comical nature of the heist. "Thank you for your interest in the missing KitKats," the statement read.

"But just to clarify, this is not a stunt, or an April Fool's joke. Someone really stole 12 tonnes of KitKats. And we really want to know where they've gone.

"So, we've created a Stolen KitKat Tracker that lets you check if your KitKat is from the missing batch."

The tracker is a new page that has been created on the KitKat website where consumers are encouraged to type in the eight-digit batch number which appears on the back of the KitKat bars.

It then tells you whether that bar is part of the missing batch or not.

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Increasingly common crime

KitKat initially revealed that by going public with their pursuit of the stolen bars, they were hoping to raise awareness of a crime that is becoming more and more common.

The seizure of cargo trucks by criminal gangs has become a popular means of thievery, and of course puts the safety and wellbeing of truck drivers at risk, not to mention the lost revenue.

In a statement given to The Athletic, a KitKat spokesperson said: "We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat - but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate.

"Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes.

"With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend."

So watch out if somebody invites you to an 'F1 themed Halloween party' this year!

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