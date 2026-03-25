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Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari, Mercedes, Montreal, 2025

Kimi Antonelli blown away by Lewis Hamilton response

Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari, Mercedes, Montreal, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

Kimi Antonelli blown away by Lewis Hamilton response

Lewis Hamilton congratulated the newest F1 race winner

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Mercedes F1 youngster Kimi Antonelli has revealed the 'really nice' congratulations given to him by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Antonelli became the second-youngest F1 grand prix victor of all time at the Chinese GP, just a day after he had become the youngest ever pole sitter.

It was a maiden grand prix win for the Italian youngster, who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes for the start of the 2025 season, after the seven-time world champion opted to move to Ferrari.

And now, Antonelli has revealed the reaction that the most successful F1 driver in history had towards F1's newest grand prix winner, with the pair sharing the podium together at the Shanghai International Circuit.

"Lewis was really nice to me," Antonelli told Rai Sport. "Hamilton, he was absolutely delighted for me, really. He was absolutely [happy for me].

"Everyone congratulated me, but I have to say that Lewis was the nicest of them all."

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Can Antonelli challenge Russell for the title?

Mercedes have started 2026 off as the dominant team in the sport, securing one-twos in both qualifying sessions and the two grands prix so far.

Antonelli and his team-mate Russell have been trading race wins so far this season, and that has led to a position where they are separated by just four points at the top of the early drivers' championship standings.

While Russell is the much more experienced racer, there's no doubt that Antonelli has the talent to be able to push his British team-mate all the way.

The early weekends of the season, however, have also hinted that the Mercedes stars will likely have to stave off the threat of Hamilton and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc at certain race weekends too.

Hamilton and Leclerc have led laps in all three of the races so far, and their improving pace in relation to Mercedes could make them a real threat as the season progresses.

READ MORE: Hamilton is now winless for a year but iconic track will bring glory

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Chinese Grand Prix

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