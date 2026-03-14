Lewis Hamilton has an '11:11' tattoo, what does it mean?
Lewis Hamilton has an '11:11' tattoo, what does it mean?
The lowdown on what this specific ink actually means
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has several tattoos, but there is one in particular which carries an extra-special meaning.
The racing legend joined Ferrari last year and after a testing first season, he faces the 2026 season undaunted by the massive challenge of bidding for a record-breaking eighth world title.
It was ahead of his Ferrari career however, that Hamilton got a new tattoo which caught the attention of fans - not just aesthetically but also for its meaning.
Hamilton's stunning tattoos include a back tattoo with the catchphrase 'still I rise' inscribed, inspired by the poem by Maya Angelou; but his most recent were the numbers '11:11' inked on his neck.
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Hamilton 11:11 tattoo tribute to his mother
In January 2025 Hamilton was tagged in a post by New York tattoo artist MR.K, who shared a picture of the champion's neck and revealed it was for his mum.
Hamilton's mum, Carmen Larbalestier, was born on November 11 and that explains the significance of the 11:11 tattoo.
The 41-year-old's mum recently joined Hamilton in China ahead of the 2026 race weekend, where they spent two days travelling around Jiuzhaigou in the southwestern region of the country.
An Instagram post from Hamilton saw him share snaps from the trip, including horseback riding for the pair in Jiuzhaigou National Park.
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