Max Verstappen under Red Bull threat? F1 expert reveals where his new team-mate could be faster

Isack Hadjar had a promising start to his career with the Red Bull team at the Australian Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar made a strong impression during his Red Bull debut in Australia, showcasing his raw speed and talent during qualifying, leaving many excited about his potential.

Calum Nicholas, a former mechanic for the Austrian team, even hinted that Hadjar might have an even greater rise in the team than Max Verstappen, owing to the benefits of riding alongside the four-time Formula 1 champion.

Although battery issues prevented Hadjar from finishing the race in Australia, his qualifying performance stood out in that he posted the third-fastest time of the session as Mercedes locked out the front row.

Nicholas compared this debut to Verstappen's first steps into F1 back in 2016. "This was the best qualifying performance we've seen from a newcomer since Max. That can only be a very positive sign," he said on Red Bull Racing's official podcast, Talking Bull. It's clear that Hadjar has the sheer speed needed to compete at the front.

Hadjar Benefits from Verstappen's Experience

Nicholas explained that Verstappen took time during his early years to develop racecraft and learn the ins and outs of managing a race. Now, Hadjar will benefit from having Max by his side.

"Being paired with Max will likely help Isack learn much faster than Max did," said Nicholas.

With the departures of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, the young driver from France now has a prime opportunity to flourish under the guidance of an experienced champion.

Another striking quality is Hadjar’s fierce winning mentality, which can sometimes lead him to be overly critical of himself. Nicholas believes that Max can help him find a better balance.

"I think he'll learn to go a bit easier on himself. You want to keep that competitive edge and all his strengths, but sometimes it’s counterproductive to be too self-critical," Nicholas observed.

Verstappen’s habit of mentoring newcomers makes him the ideal role model for the Paris-based racer.

Potential of the RB22 in Melbourne

Despite a tough race in Melbourne, where Verstappen clawed back from twentieth to finish sixth, Nicholas sees plenty of promise in the RB22.

According to him, the car has demonstrated the speed necessary to compete with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari. "Max clearly showed that the RB22 has a lot of potential; he made up numerous positions during the race," said Nicholas.

After years of searching for the right partner to support Verstappen, Red Bull appears to be on the upswing with Hadjar's arrival.

Nicholas is convinced that the partnership between the veteran champion and this rising talent will yield great results for the team in the near future. Now, all eyes turn to Hadjar as he prepares to display his skills once again in China.

