Lewis Hamilton got a cow and you will not believe what it is called
The seven-time champion has found 'a new Roscoe' in 2026
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton delighted crowds at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix by revealing that he has an unusual new pet with a hilarious name.
Hamilton took to the stage with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc for a fan zone event hosted by F1 TV presenter Ariana Bravo in Melbourne earlier in the weekend. Before Sunday's main event at Albert Park, the Ferrari duo warmed up the Melbourne crowds by answering questions about their respective off-seasons.
Leclerc certainly had an interesting one given that he spent his last free weekend before the 2026 season getting married to partner Alexandra Saint Mleux in a lavish civil ceremony.
Hamilton enjoyed a slightly more mellow off-season in comparison, although he was snapped on multiple occasions by the paparazzi with reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian, who he is rumoured to be dating.
Hamilton reveals ‘new Roscoe’ with hilarious name
During the recent F1 winter break, Hamilton was no stranger to keeping his followers up to date on his adventures via Instagram, where he previously posted a wholesome carousel of images on a skiing holiday.
Along with images from the family trip, Hamilton also shared snaps of an incredibly fluffy-looking cow, which we now know is his new pet thanks to the Melbourne fan forum this week.
In a clip which has circulated on social media from the Australian GP event, Hamilton can be seen pointing to the image of the adorable bull which had been displayed on the big screen.
Hamilton then revealed to the crowd: "Oh yeah, this is my cow! His name is Max."
The 41-year-old was quick to realise that the laughter that quickly erupted from the crowd likely came from the fact that he has a cow named after his former racing rival, Max Verstappen.
But the Ferrari star was quick to clear things up, adding: "I didn't name him. I inherited him, by the way. His name is Max. I swear on my life, I swear on my life."
"I have like a farm, and I inherited, I adopted him basically. And his name is Max. And I have another one called Ombre."
"They're the softest, they're like the new Roscoe for me," Hamilton added, triggering a choir of 'awws' from the crowd.
