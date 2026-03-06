F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The first qualifying session of the 2026 F1 season is looming large in Melbourne

The first qualifying session of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Saturday, March 7) in Melbourne, so here is all you need to know about how to watch the first competitive session at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, live on air.

This year there was extensive pre-season testing to allow the 22 drivers and 11 teams to get to grips with their new machinery which features a much bigger focus on electrical energy.

As part of the chassis and power unit regulations overhaul for 2026, an almost 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the 350kW electrical MGU-K system has been introduced, something which four-time champion Max Verstappen has raised concerns about.

Another element of F1 that has been refreshed for the new season is the qualifying format, which will retain its three-part knockout structure (Q1, Q2 and Q3) but with a slight tweak to the timings split. See our full explanation here.

After seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was the only driver to appear in the top four of both FP1 and FP2 on Friday, will the 41-year-old be able to continue to impress behind the wheel of his new Ferrari on Saturday, or will his qualifying woes of recent years persist?

Tune in to the first qualifying session of the year to find out! F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton avoids major crash as McLaren star tops day one of 2026 season

F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Qualifying for the F1 2026 Australian GP takes place today (Saturday, March 7) at 16:00 local time (AEDT), which is 05:00 GMT.

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, March 7, 2026

Location Time Local time (AEDT) 16:00 Saturday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 05:00 Saturday Central European Time (CET) 06:00 Saturday United States (ET) 00:00 Saturday United States (CT) 23:00 Friday United States (PT) 21:00 Friday Brazil (BRT) 02:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 13:00 Saturday Australia (ACT) 15:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 23:00 Friday Japan (JST) 14:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 07:00 Saturday Egypt (EET) 07:00 Saturday China (CST) 13:00 Saturday India (IST) 10:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 13:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 08:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 09:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 08:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN *Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* F1 fans in Australia can watch a FREE live stream of every session at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix thanks to coverage on Network Ten.

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

