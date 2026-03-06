close global

Hamilton during FP1 in Melbourne

F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Hamilton during FP1 in Melbourne — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The first qualifying session of the 2026 F1 season is looming large in Melbourne

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
The first qualifying session of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Saturday, March 7) in Melbourne, so here is all you need to know about how to watch the first competitive session at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, live on air.

This year there was extensive pre-season testing to allow the 22 drivers and 11 teams to get to grips with their new machinery which features a much bigger focus on electrical energy.

As part of the chassis and power unit regulations overhaul for 2026, an almost 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the 350kW electrical MGU-K system has been introduced, something which four-time champion Max Verstappen has raised concerns about.

Another element of F1 that has been refreshed for the new season is the qualifying format, which will retain its three-part knockout structure (Q1, Q2 and Q3) but with a slight tweak to the timings split. See our full explanation here.

After seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was the only driver to appear in the top four of both FP1 and FP2 on Friday, will the 41-year-old be able to continue to impress behind the wheel of his new Ferrari on Saturday, or will his qualifying woes of recent years persist?

Tune in to the first qualifying session of the year to find out! F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton avoids major crash as McLaren star tops day one of 2026 season

F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Qualifying for the F1 2026 Australian GP takes place today (Saturday, March 7) at 16:00 local time (AEDT), which is 05:00 GMT.

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, March 7, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (AEDT)16:00 Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)05:00 Saturday
Central European Time (CET)06:00 Saturday
United States (ET)00:00 Saturday
United States (CT)23:00 Friday
United States (PT)21:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)02:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)13:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)15:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)23:00 Friday
Japan (JST)14:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)07:00 Saturday
Egypt (EET)07:00 Saturday
China (CST)13:00 Saturday
India (IST)10:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)13:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)08:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)09:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)08:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
*AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* F1 fans in Australia can watch a FREE live stream of every session at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix thanks to coverage on Network Ten.

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage

