F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
The first qualifying session of the 2026 F1 season is looming large in Melbourne
The first qualifying session of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Saturday, March 7) in Melbourne, so here is all you need to know about how to watch the first competitive session at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, live on air.
This year there was extensive pre-season testing to allow the 22 drivers and 11 teams to get to grips with their new machinery which features a much bigger focus on electrical energy.
As part of the chassis and power unit regulations overhaul for 2026, an almost 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the 350kW electrical MGU-K system has been introduced, something which four-time champion Max Verstappen has raised concerns about.
Another element of F1 that has been refreshed for the new season is the qualifying format, which will retain its three-part knockout structure (Q1, Q2 and Q3) but with a slight tweak to the timings split. See our full explanation here.
After seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was the only driver to appear in the top four of both FP1 and FP2 on Friday, will the 41-year-old be able to continue to impress behind the wheel of his new Ferrari on Saturday, or will his qualifying woes of recent years persist?
Tune in to the first qualifying session of the year to find out! F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton avoids major crash as McLaren star tops day one of 2026 season
F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix
Qualifying for the F1 2026 Australian GP takes place today (Saturday, March 7) at 16:00 local time (AEDT), which is 05:00 GMT.
Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, March 7, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AEDT)
|16:00 Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|05:00 Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|06:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|00:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|23:00 Friday
|United States (PT)
|21:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|02:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|13:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|15:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|23:00 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|14:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|07:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|07:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|13:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|10:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|13:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|08:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|09:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|08:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|*Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* F1 fans in Australia can watch a FREE live stream of every session at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix thanks to coverage on Network Ten.
* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
