Horner FEARS Red Bull will be caught and reveals when rivals could close in

Christian Horner has revealed how he expects rival teams to be catching up with Red Bull sooner rather than later.

The Red Bull boss has seen his team dominate the start of the season winning all of the first five races including four one-two finishes.

But when asked if Red Bull’s domination was boring the sport, Horner admitted he expected teams like Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin to hit back in the next few weeks.

“From my perspective obviously no but I think when you've got two team-mates that are competing hard with each other like we have that's another dynamic,’ he told the Pardon My Take podcast.

”It's another focus of interest and don't write those other teams off because big upgrades we know are in the pipeline for some of our rivals and this year we have a restricted amount that we can develop the car with in terms of timing on wind tunnel so I I'm expecting the others to come back at us through the summer.”

As well as being wary of rivals, Horner also fears for of complacency and has warned his team not to take their huge lead at the start of the season for granted.

“This is a luxury problem and is it it's not a problem. It's actually great to see the two guys pushing each other hard it's great to see how Checo's made a step up now he's in a third year with us as well.

“Max is again continuing to evolve and what we're seeing is you know is the best of them and I think over a 23 Race Championship it's going to be fascinating.

“But what we can't do is take our eye off the ball of what's going on with the other teams and you know we've got to make sure we keep edging away from them in in both championships."

