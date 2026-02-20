F1 in talks for return of F1 75 launch as CEO reveals '25th race' plan

F1 could be set for another F1 75-style launch event as early as 2027, according to CEO Stefano Domenicali.

In 2025, all of the F1 teams and drivers were present at the O2 in London, where their car designs were all unveiled during the same evening, in a big celebration which was designed to pay homage to the 75th anniversary of the sport.

But in 2026, all 11 F1 teams unveiled their cars at a time of their choosing, with them all taking completely different routes in that sense. McLaren unveiled their car design in Bahrain, Alpine on a cruise ship, and Cadillac even paid for an advertising slot during the Super Bowl to reveal their first ever F1 car.

Now, F1 CEO Domenicali has suggested that 2027 could see another event in which all of the reveals are done in tandem, hinting that the amount of pre-season testing in 2026 made the event impossible this year.

There were nine days of testing available to teams this year across Barcelona and Bahrain, and this was to allow teams to iron out any potential issues with the wholesale regulation changes.

The Italian has stated that 2027 might allow for what he described as a '25th race', in that it's yet another occasion when the eyes of the sporting world are on F1.

"We did these three sessions because we knew and we were aware about the complexity of this big step change of regulation," Domenicali told media at the pre-season test in Bahrain, talking about this year's schedule. "And next year we go back to one single test for the season.

"And we are also thinking about, as we did two years ago, a potential global launch with all the teams together, because it was a big effect, a sort of a 25th race in terms of impact of communication around the world. But it's still a work-in-progress on that."

F1 2026 DRIVER LINEUP: F1 grid SET as Red Bull complete driver jigsaw puzzle

F1's mammoth seasons

Drivers will be thrilled to hear about yet another event for them to attend, with their winter breaks seemingly getting shorter and shorter each year.

In 2026, they were back doing private shakedowns by the middle of January, with the 2025 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place in early December.

There are 24 grand prix weekends in 2026, making it the joint-longest season in F1 history.

These weekends take place across 21 countries and five continents, with there also being six sprint races for the drivers to contend with.

It remains to be seen whether F1 will add a launch event to that busy schedule in 2027, and where it will be, with the F175 celebration having been in London last year.

F1 2026: Which driver contracts expire this year?

Related