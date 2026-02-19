Lewis Hamilton's former manager Marc Hynes has found a role with a rival F1 team after his second split with the Ferrari star.

Ahead of the 2026 season, it was announced that Hamilton's team was undergoing a reshuffle with manager and Project 44 chief executive Hynes leaving his role for the second time, with the pair having previously worked together between 2015 and 2021.

The split is believed to be amicable and now Hynes has been announced in a senior role for new F1 team Cadillac.

Hynes was recently appointed as chief racing officer and will manage Cadillac’s driver programme, which includes their two main drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, and test driver Colton Herta.

The new venture will see Hynes play a central role in aligning the drivers and engineering groups, while also streamlining the relationship between the technical and sporting departments.

Hynes reunites with Lowdon at Cadillac

Hynes' role with Cadillac sees him reunite with team principal Graeme Lowdon, after the pair worked together at the now defunct team Manor Motorsport/Marussia. Hynes acted as Manor's driver coach and then later as their head of driver development.

Speaking on Hynes' new appointment with Cadillac, Lowdon said: "Marc brings an exceptional combination of racing experience, strategic understanding, and people management to the team.

"His ability to connect drivers, engineers, and leadership will be critical as we establish ourselves on the grid. As we enter our debut season, having someone of Marc’s calibre guiding our racing operations is a major asset for the Cadillac F1 Team."

Hynes also added: "Building a new team in Formula 1 is a rare challenge, and I’m excited to help shape the culture, processes, and performance standards from the very beginning.

"We have a strong and diverse driver line-up, and my focus will be on creating the clarity, alignment, and discipline needed to allow everyone - drivers and engineers alike - to perform at their very best."

