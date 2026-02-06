F1 champion Lando Norris claims new McLaren 'feels like F2 car'
F1 champion Lando Norris claims new McLaren 'feels like F2 car'
F1 champion Lando Norris has compared his experience in the 2026 McLaren to driving an Formula 2 car.
Norris got behind the wheel of the brand new generation of cars at the Barcelona shakedown last week, where he completed a total of 163 laps (759km).
Despite the extensive mileage, Norris hasn't quite decided whether he likes the new concept of cars and even likened it to F2 machinery.
F2 is the final rung on the feeder series ladder to F1, with Norris last driving in the series in 2018 where he finished as the runner-up to George Russell.
READ MORE: Hamilton 'splits with key team member for SECOND time'
Norris: 2026 cars like F2
When explaining how it felt to drive the MCL40, Norris said: “It certainly feels more like an F2 car in some ways with how you have to drive it. I don't know if I like that or not for the time being.
“I think we understood quite a few things already from Barcelona on how you had to drive the car, but in Barcelona you're talking about fourth-gear corners, third-gear corners, quite open, quite wide.
"When you get to a street track or bumpy tracks, slower tracks, I think that's a question we're yet to answer, and Bahrain will answer some of those questions.”
When does the 2026 F1 season start?
The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6 at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.
The first session of the year (FP1) starts at 12:30pm local time (1:30am GMT), while the first qualifying of 2026 takes place on Saturday, March 7 at 4pm local time (5am GMT).
Lights out for the first grand prix of the year is on Sunday, March 8 at 3pm local time (4am GMT).
Before the first race weekend of 2026, two three-day tests in Bahrain will take place. The first will be from Wednesday, February 11 until Friday, February 13, while the second will take place on Wednesday, February 18 until Friday, February 20.
READ MORE: Newey admits Aston Martin FOUR months late behind F1 rivals
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Christian Horner makes return decision as legend linked with stunning McLaren move
- 53 minutes ago
F1 champion reacts to incredibly rare video - 'Where did you get this?!'
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion Lando Norris claims new McLaren 'feels like F2 car'
- 2 hours ago
F1 fans FUME over 'absolutely outrageous!' grand prix ticket price hike
- 3 hours ago
F1 insider reveals the one condition that will see Lewis Hamilton leave Ferrari
- Today 11:55
Christian Horner makes decision on F1 team boss return
- Today 10:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
- 31 january
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as McLaren unveil test car
- 26 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?
- 2 february