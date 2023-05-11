Hamilton wants Red Bull STOPPED as Ricciardo back driving with chance of F1 return very soon – GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 11 May 2023 23:59

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that F1 must 'do better' if they are to keep fans entertained as Red Bull continue to dominate at the front of the field.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo CONFIRMS F1 return with 'unfinished business'

Daniel Ricciardo will be stepping into Red Bull's 2023 challenger, the RB19, later this year as he prepares for his first taste of F1 machinery since leaving McLaren at the end of last season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star given future ULTIMATUM as door opens for Ricciardo return

Nyck de Vries' F1 future is up in the air after reports emerged that the Dutchman has been given three races to save his AlphaTauri career by Helmut Marko, according to a report.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton helps teenager earn LIFE-CHANGING fortune

A teenager has pocketed a huge amount of money after selling an ultra rare Lewis Hamilton trading card for a record sum.

➡️ READ MORE

Absent F1 Grand Prix set for RETURN in 2024

The Chinese Grand Prix could be set to return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2024 after the FIA restored the Grade One licence to the Shanghai International Circuit in order for it to host F1 races.

➡️ READ MORE

Kubica's INCREDIBLE first words after horrific crash in Canada

Former BMW team principal Mario Theissen has revealed how he was left stunned by Robert Kubica’s first words following his horrific crash at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE