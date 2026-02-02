Magui Corceiro, girlfriend of F1 world champion Lando Norris, has opened up about online hate after revealing what she claims are death threats made in messages to her Instagram account.

The 23-year-old Portuguese model and actress, who now has 3million followers on the platform, has been a paddock mainstay during the past year, regularly supporting British superstar Norris from the McLaren garage as he raced to his first championship.

But off the track she says she has been subjected to online hate and death threats, and on Sunday night she decided the time was right to speak up publicly about her experiences.

Magui (Margarida) said it is time to set boundaries and stop acting like online hate is a part of modern life. She says she will no longer accept it.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner declares ‘unfinished business’ in F1 as Red Bull warned of Max Verstappen exit

Magui Corceiro opens up on online hate

Corceiro shared a stream of messages which she says contain hateful messages and death threats, and accompanied it with the following message:

“I think it’s time to stop normalizing online death threats.This crosses a line. I won’t stay silent about this.”

Magui then continued: “Online hate, harassment and death threats are not “part of the internet”. They are serious forms of abuse and criminal behavior.

”No form of harassment is acceptable”

“Behind every screen is a real person. Words do real harm. No form of harassment is acceptable - threats and intimidation especially cross a line.

“I will no longer normalize this behavior. I choose to speak up and set boundaries.

“We can do better.”

Magui and a life lived in the public eye

The glare of the publicity focused on Magui has ramped up significantly during the past 12 months.

Since the age of 17, she has starred in Portuguese television dramas and even their own version of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) during their 2020 series.

As a model, she has featured on the cover of Vogue Portugal and has worked with high-profile brands such as Intimissimi, Alo Yoga and Kerastase.

Corceiro also co-founded the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missu, and was named by Forbes as the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal.

READ MORE: Hamilton all smiles as 'winning mentality' returns to Ferrari

Related