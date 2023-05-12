Stella gives McLaren hope with MAJOR upgrade announcement

Harry Smith

Andrea Stella has explained that McLaren's upgrades for Imola will only be minor, but that the team does have a major upgrade package coming in time for the summer break.

McLaren have taken just 14 points from the opening five races of the season with 12 of those points coming in rather fortunate circumstances at the Australian Grand Prix.

Worse still, the team seem to be heading in the wrong direction, scrapping at the bottom end of the field with AlphaTauri and Williams.

The Miami Grand Prix was an even bigger disappointment for the Woking-based team with Lando Norris finishing in P17 and Oscar Piastri struggling down in P19.

No quick fix

But despite McLaren's recent struggles, team principal Andrea Stella believes that the team can recapture some performance with their upcoming upgrade packages.

As quoted by Motorsport Italy, Stella said: "The next sizeable pack of updates will arrive before the summer break.

"We are planning to spread the updates between the Canadian Grand Prix and the British Grand Prix.

McLaren have endured a difficult start to the 2023 F1 season

"We will certainly avoid bringing news to Austria, because that will be a weekend of Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race.

"And given the amount of updates we will bring, we are not confident in bringing them to an event that will be very similar to the one in Baku."

