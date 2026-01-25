F1 star strips down for nearly-naked bike ride

You knew before you even clicked on the headline that it was going to be Valtteri Bottas, didn't you?

The man loves getting his kit off, and he loves cycling. Obviously he was going to combine the two at some point...just like he did this week. And, to be fair, also this time last year.

The 'Budgy Beach Shakeout Ride' was part of this week's RADL GRVL, self-described as Australia's premier gravel cycling event, which Bottas himself has a stake in.

Thursday morning saw a bunch of riders gather at GRVL Corner and ride down to Glenelg Beach for a swim, all of them clad in beach gear and many of them – like Bottas – in just a pair of budgy smugglers (or Speedos, as literally anyone outside Australia calls them).

The main business at RADL GRVL came the following day when the actual gravel racing kicked off in earnest, with both Bottas and his partner Tiffany Cromwell both competing.

Bottas raced on the 64km 'Red Course' with over 100 other riders, finishing second in the men's category.

He was, however, only the fifth fastest male rider. Confused? Well, he was beaten by three junior (Under-19) riders, putting him second in his age category. To recap: good that he was the second fastest adult on the course, bad that he got beaten by three kids.

Western Australian rider Vince Bascombe took victory on the Red Course by the best part of four minutes from both Bottas and the teenagers who bested the F1 star.

Expect Bottas to be back in Europe next week when teams congregate in Barcelona for behind-closed-doors shakedown testing. He will probably be wearing clothes.

