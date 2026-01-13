Sergio Perez has left Red Bull behind in more ways than one

Cadillac F1 star Sergio Perez has truly left Red Bull behind with his latest sponsorship announcement.

The Mexican star was part of the Red Bull family between 2021 and 2024, on the one hand achieving five of his six race wins with the team; but his struggles throughout the 2024 season led to a bitter end with the team.

Nevertheless, Perez has managed to return to the F1 grid via Cadillac, and enters his new era with a new sponsor.

Thankfully, after leaving the Red Bull camp, Perez will no longer have to pretend to enjoy guzzling that medicinal liquid that calls itself an energy drink, and instead has announced a new partnership.

Mexican brand H20 Power is now the official energy drink of Sergio Perez, in the same way that Lando Norris is linked to Monster, Max Verstappen and Red Bull and so on.

The announcement came via a social media reel (how else? Carrier pigeon?), which featured a high octane video containing waves, a fast car and some lightening, all very emblematic of energy.

New year, new energy drink

Perez is getting a second chance at his F1 career with Cadillac, where, alongside Valtteri Bottas, he will attempt elevate their status as outsiders to a competitive force on the grid.

Prior to his F1 return, however, Perez dropped several bombshells during an appearance on the Cracks podcast, in a tell all interview about his time at Red Bull.

There was no holding back the Mexican star, who revealed Helmut Marko paid his therapy bill, described partnering Max Verstappen as the 'worst job in F1' and suggested no matter what 'everything was a problem' at a team. Wowzer!

Still, onto brighter a better things at Cadillac, ay Checo? 'No jitters, no crashes, just pure performance' - it's the H20 Power way.

