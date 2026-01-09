A key member of Max Verstappen's F1 championship winning side at Red Bull has received a promotion at Audi.

The German manufacturer's purchase of Sauber has seen Audi completely take over the Swiss team from the 2026 season onwards, and the new side is starting to look like Red Bull 2.0.

Former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley was appointed Audi team principal, with another key figure from Milton-Keynes also following the Brit across.

Red Bull's former chief mechanic Lee Stevenson left the team after a decade of service, to take on the same role at Sauber in 2024.

A familiar face during Verstappen's title celebrations in recent years, Stevenson has now been promoted to the front lines of Audi's operations and will serve as their team manager.

When will Audi unveil 2026 F1 car?

On Friday, January 9, Audi became the first team to run their 2026 car during a Barcelona filming day, for a shakedown at the Circuit de-Barcelona Catalunya.

The car used for the shakedown was the first of the new set of regulations, which see a shift in aerodynamics and the power units, making for smaller and more sustainable F1 cars.

Each F1 team is allowed two filming days for promotional content, which means Audi will be allowed to cover up to 200km or 42 laps around the track in their R26.

Audi will host its official season launch in Berlin on January 20, before the first round of pre-season tests takes place in Barcelona from 26-30 January.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner return update issued as team boss speaks out

Related