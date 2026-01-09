Christian Horner talks 'underway' over F1 team purchase - and it's NOT Alpine

Another F1 team is reportedly in talks with Christian Horner over a return - only this time, with a bombshell twist.

Over the past 20 years, Horner has established himself as a permanent fixture in the F1 paddock, leading Red Bull to eight drivers' title and becoming one of the most recognisable team principals on the grid.

It's this reputation that keeps tongues wagging about a comeback, despite Horner's axe from Red Bull last year, and thus far has been linked to Alpine and a purchase of Otro Capital's 24 per cent share in the team.

German network Sport1 has recently revealed, however, that it's not just Alpine who Horner could invest in, but also Aston Martin.

So...Horner could end up at Aston Martin after all?

Last year, reports claimed that Horner was in line to replace Andy Cowell as team principal at Aston Martin, to which the British engineer responded: "I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian either in an operational or investment role in the future."

Adrian Newey was subsequently announced as Aston Martin's team principal in November, assuming the position alongside his role of managing technical partner.

Sport1 claims that Horner, who they state is supported by American investors, is in talks with and is considering becoming a shareholder at the Lawrence Stroll owned team.

There is another twist in the tale, however. The report continues that these American investors are Otro Capital and that they intend to sell their 24 per cent stake in Alpine to Horner, with the Enstone-based outfit's poor performance cited as a reason.

Horner would then reportedly invest in Aston Martin alongside the US firm; but the report also states that he will have to wait until September 2026 before any potential sale of the stake.

If Horner does indeed return to F1 with Aston Martin, he will reunite with his old Red Bull mucker Newey, two years on from the design legend's famous exit.

