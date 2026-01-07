McLaren boss admits 'destabilising' teams with 'poison biscuits'
McLaren boss admits 'destabilising' teams with 'poison biscuits'
McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has said that one of the most important jobs in the sport involves trying to 'destabilise' other teams.
Brown has led McLaren to back-to-back world constructors' championships in 2024 and 2025, as the outfit have returned to the very top of the sport.
In 2025, McLaren achieved their first championship double since 1998, with Lando Norris becoming the first drivers' champion from the team since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.
All of that success has been masterminded by Brown and team principal Andrea Stella, despite McLaren looking like one of the slowest teams on the grid at the start of the 2023 season.
It's been a remarkable turnaround, and Brown has suggested that it has not just involved bringing McLaren up in terms of their performance, but also attempting to bring other teams down with what Stella apparently describes as 'poison biscuits'.
"I mean, you’re fighting hard, which I think is one of the things that Drive to Survive shows so well is our sport, the competition off the field is as great as it is on the field, and it’s very political," Brown told TalkSPORT.
"I’m not an expert in other sports, but we are trying to, in our sport, destabilise other teams. So we’re not just trying to make our team as strong as possible.
"Andrea, our team principal, calls it poison biscuits because you are trying… and you see it with the drivers, right? They talk trash to each other, and that’s all mental to try and kind of get in each other’s heads and we do that at every level."
Will McLaren remain competitive in 2026?
New regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026 might make it trickier for the McLaren team to win more championships.
The team dominated the 2025 season, winning 14 of 24 grands prix, but 2026 could see a complete shake up of the competitive order with one of the largest regulations resets ever seen.
Mercedes are rumoured to be best placed to master the regulations, but McLaren will still hope to be there or thereabouts when it comes to race victories in 2026.
Stella has previously said that he believes that the team will still be competitive in 2026, with the Italian praising the work of some of the most senior technicians and engineers at the Woking-based outfit.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief joins McLaren in seismic F1 move
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton to 'walk out' if Christian Horner becomes Ferrari team principal?
- 41 minutes ago
McLaren boss admits 'destabilising' teams with 'poison biscuits'
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen-Ricciardo reunion teased as team set to use different cars for 2026 testing
- 2 hours ago
Oscar Piastri reveals F1 rival's MUM cuts his hair
- Yesterday 22:43
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen reunion teased
- Yesterday 21:59
Lando Norris' friend calls out parasocial F1 fans
- Yesterday 21:14
Most read
Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
- 30 december
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle
- 21 december
Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
- 2 january
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
- 21 december
The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
- 30 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
- Yesterday 10:34