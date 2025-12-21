The F1 team with its OWN alcohol and energy drink
A wave of F1 nostalgia washed over social media when a team's foray into energy drinks and alcohol was unveiled by one fan.
We are used to the presence of energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull on the F1 grid, alongside the several endorsements enjoyed by drivers such as Lando Norris and Monster.
But, at one point – yes it was the early 00s – one team combined energy drinks with vodka and lime. Any guesses who that team was?
Jordan. Who else?
Inside Jordan's canary vodka concoction
For those of you unfamiliar with Jordan Grand Prix, the vibrant F1 team was owned and named after the now late Eddie Jordan, and entered 250 races from 1991 until 2005.
Jordan introduced some pretty memorable liveries across their time in the sport, from the green 7 Up 191 to the garish yellow EJ10.
It was during their canary era, that the Jordan brand decided to branch out into drinks with their EJ-10 and V-10 alcohol drink - a cocktail of the EJ-10 energy, vodka and lime.
We've all been there. You're clearing out the house, reaching to the furthest corners of the cupboard under the sink and there emerges a bottle of something nasty looking, best before date 2007.
One fan on X recently rediscovered that he owned the terrifying looking V-10 concoction and a shared a picture of the two relics, tagging former Jordan driver Heinz-Harald Frenzten.
The German driver competed with Jordan from 1999 until 2001, winning the 1990 French Grand Prix and finishing third in the championship that year.
"Hey Frentzen... I just found these Jordan energy drinks in my garage. The date on them is September 2004," the fan wrote.
Frentzen took the time to reply to the fan, and wrote: "Nice, actually that totally passed me. It was after my time?"
Jordan Brand Ltd was actually set up in 2000 to extend the Jordan name into non F1 countries, with its first venture the EJ-10 and then followed by the V-10 to line the supermarket shelves.
Elsewhere, another fan found an advertisement for the Jordan drinks, which contained an interesting detail and read: "The Vodka V-10 drink...is named...after Eddie Jordan's rock band.
"The fluorescent ink on its packaging glows in the dark. Adapting to the spirit of preference in different markets, the drink is called Tequila V-10 in Mexico and Pisco V-10 in Peru."
The advert further adds that: "The recipes are mixed in the UK under the direction of Mike Hall-Taylor, whose office fridge is filled with bottles containing brightly-coloured potions like something out of a make-believe chemistry set."
Perhaps the finest endorsement I have heard for a drinks brand, ever.
