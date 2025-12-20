F1 star Valtteri Bottas went undercover at an Ashes test match earlier this week, stating: "Cricket was bloody good."

And while he was there, he took time to pose next to an F1 fan poll which pitted England and Australia directly up against one another once again.

On the big screen at the Adelaide Oval for the third test, a poll was conducted which simply said 'Best F1 driver?' and saw McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri go head-to-head on the screen, with a QR code for fans to be able to vote.

In no surprise whatsoever given where the Ashes cricket matches are being played this year, Piastri won out, claiming 68.5 per cent of the vote while world champion Norris was on just 31.5 per cent.

Unfortunately for Norris, it was his nationality that defeated him, with the rivalry between Australia and England never greater than during the Ashes, which is played every two years and alternates hosts between the two countries.

Bottas, who will drive for Cadillac next season in a full-time F1 seat once more and so is enjoying the downtime while he can, posted a video on social media in which he showed himself disguised in a big Panama hat plastering himself with suncream, and posing for pictures with both English and Australian cricket fans.

How are England getting on in the Ashes?

Dreadfully.

Having travelled to Australia full of hope that they could claim their first series win down under since 2010-11, England are already 2-0 down in the five-match series and are on the verge of losing once again to their old enemies.

The third test in Adelaide that Bottas went to watch was last chance saloon for the England team, but after four days of play, they find themselves in an extremely uphill battle to be able to claim a test victory.

The only thing that England have left to play for now is to avoid what would be an embarrassing 5-0 whitewash from the hosts, something which last happened back in 2013-14 and led to the end of many players and coaches careers.

F1 HEADLINES: ‘Game over’ for Hamilton as Ferrari boss explores 2026 reshuffle

Related