Motorsport legend dies with his family in tragic plane crash

The motorsport world is in mourning after the tragic death of one of its own, NASCAR legend Greg Biffle.

Biffle and his family – his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder – were among seven fatalities after a plane crashed whilst attempting to re-land at Statesville Regional Airport, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Also on the plane were Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and his son, Jack.

Biffle won the NASCAR Truck Series and Busch Series (now the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) early in his career before racing in the top-tier Cup Series from 2003 to 2016, racking up 19 wins and being named as one of the 75 best drivers in the sport's history when they marked the 75th year of the sport.

NASCAR legend and hurricane hero Greg Biffle

The 55-year-old's post-racing career saw him dip into humanitarian work, most notably in 2024 in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Helene that hit North Carolina.

Using his pilot license, at the time of the devastation, Biffle was using a helicopter to complete supply runs delivering essentials like food, water, medicine and communication equipment to stranded individuals and families in remote areas that were inaccessible to larger planes and couldn't be reached by roads due to damage.

Greg Biffle started more than 500 races in NASCAR's top series

In the aftermath of his efforts, some called for him to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and at the Charlotte Roval race that year, NASCAR gave Biffle honorary starter status and allowed him to wave the green flag for the race.

In the pre-race drivers' meeting that weekend, Biffle was given a minute-long standing ovation from his fellow drivers and crew members.

Families release statement after tragic crash

A statement released by the families affected in the aftermath of the tragedy read: "We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words.

"Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma (mother – Nicole Lunders). Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child.

"Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them.

"Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him.

"Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives. We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time.

"At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another."

NASCAR community mourns loss

The whole NASCAR world has come together to pay tribute to 'Biff', with everyone from Hall of Famers and former team-mates to his old team Roush Racing (now RFK) uploading emotional posts online.

NASCAR Statement:



“NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash.



Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a… — NASCAR Communications (@NASCAR_Comms) December 18, 2025

I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Greg Biffle, his wife, Cristina, and their children Emma and Ryder. This kind of loss is impossible to understand, and I’m keeping their loved ones in my thoughts and prayers during this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/gmcK2fqM4g — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) December 18, 2025

Today the motorsports world lost one of its fiercest competitors and kindest souls. Greg Biffle was a champion on the track and a humanitarian off it, whose impact reached far beyond racing.



We also mourn the loss of his wife Cristina and children Emma & Ryder, along with Craig… — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) December 18, 2025

Richard Petty and the Petty Family are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family. Greg was not only a fearless competitor, but someone who showed that same fearlessness in his generosity to others.



Our deepest condolences to their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DMzK7jJfAp — Richard Petty (@therichardpetty) December 18, 2025

Statement from RFK Racing on today’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/hrUnu8qlP8 — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) December 18, 2025

Rest in peace Greg, Cristina, Emma, Ryder, Dennis, Jack and Craig.

