close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A black and white image of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle

Motorsport legend dies with his family in tragic plane crash

Motorsport legend dies with his family in tragic plane crash

Chris Deeley
A black and white image of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle

The motorsport world is in mourning after the tragic death of one of its own, NASCAR legend Greg Biffle.

Biffle and his family – his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder – were among seven fatalities after a plane crashed whilst attempting to re-land at Statesville Regional Airport, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Also on the plane were Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and his son, Jack.

Biffle won the NASCAR Truck Series and Busch Series (now the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) early in his career before racing in the top-tier Cup Series from 2003 to 2016, racking up 19 wins and being named as one of the 75 best drivers in the sport's history when they marked the 75th year of the sport.

NASCAR legend and hurricane hero Greg Biffle

The 55-year-old's post-racing career saw him dip into humanitarian work, most notably in 2024 in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Helene that hit North Carolina.

Using his pilot license, at the time of the devastation, Biffle was using a helicopter to complete supply runs delivering essentials like food, water, medicine and communication equipment to stranded individuals and families in remote areas that were inaccessible to larger planes and couldn't be reached by roads due to damage.

Greg Biffle started more than 500 races in NASCAR's top series
Greg Biffle started more than 500 races in NASCAR's top series

In the aftermath of his efforts, some called for him to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and at the Charlotte Roval race that year, NASCAR gave Biffle honorary starter status and allowed him to wave the green flag for the race.

In the pre-race drivers' meeting that weekend, Biffle was given a minute-long standing ovation from his fellow drivers and crew members.

Families release statement after tragic crash

A statement released by the families affected in the aftermath of the tragedy read: "We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words.

"Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma (mother – Nicole Lunders). Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child.

"Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them.

"Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him.

"Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives. We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time.

"At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another."

NASCAR community mourns loss

The whole NASCAR world has come together to pay tribute to 'Biff', with everyone from Hall of Famers and former team-mates to his old team Roush Racing (now RFK) uploading emotional posts online.

Rest in peace Greg, Cristina, Emma, Ryder, Dennis, Jack and Craig.

Related

NASCAR

Latest News

Why £1 million won't get you to F1
F1 Analysis

Why £1 million won't get you to F1

  • 1 hour ago
F1 has a huge reliability problem here's how to fix it
F1 Analysis

F1 has a huge reliability problem here's how to fix it

  • 2 hours ago
Motorsport legend dies with his family in tragic plane crash
Motorsport News

Motorsport legend dies with his family in tragic plane crash

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return 'talks' begin as Max Verstappen 'secret' plan revealed
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner return 'talks' begin as Max Verstappen 'secret' plan revealed

  • 3 hours ago
Kelly Piquet dismissed Max Verstappen driver change
Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet dismissed Max Verstappen driver change

  • 3 hours ago
'Game over' for Lewis Hamilton? Ex-Ferrari boss delivers startling Vettel prophecy
Ferrari

'Game over' for Lewis Hamilton? Ex-Ferrari boss delivers startling Vettel prophecy

  • Today 09:53
More news

Most read

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
50.000+ views

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams

  • 7 december
 Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
30.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision

  • 13 december
 F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
30.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 6 december
 Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
30.000+ views

Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions

  • 7 december
 Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
30.000+ views

Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus

  • 12 december
 F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
30.000+ views

F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP

  • 4 december

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x