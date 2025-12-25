You've heard of the King's speech, but after his F1 title win it's time for Lando Norris' Christmas address to the nation.

Norris joined the exclusive list of 35 F1 world champions over the its 75 year history, beating the imperious Max Verstappen to his maiden title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Since then, Norris has picked up his drivers' trophy in Uzbekistan, had a street in Somerset named after him and partied until the sun came up in Abu Dhabi. All in all? A relatable end to the year.

The Brit wasn't done there however, and had one last message for his legion of loyal fans back at home via UK broadcaster Sky Sports.

Norris' Christmas message

In a clip posted to Sky's social media, Norris thanked his fans and viewers for the 2025 season while wishing them a very Merry Christmas.

"It's Lando here," Norris announced. "Thank you very much for an incredible season. I hope I made as many of you proud as can be.

"For all the people supporting me, or not supporting me, I hope you enjoyed the season. I hope it's been a good watch and your time has been worth it.

"Have a great Christmas, a great New Year. To all my fans, we did it. We're world champions and enjoy some time off and I'll see you next year."

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Related