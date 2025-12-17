Kimi Antonelli has admitted that the F1 transfer rumours connecting Max Verstappen to Mercedes unsettled him.

The Italian youngster experienced a rollercoaster first season in F1, on the one hand claiming three podiums, but also going through a rough patch during the European portion of the season.

Antonelli only scored a single point from Austria until Monza, famously suffering an embarrassing crash with Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring.

While Antonelli's form eventually improved, his place in F1 was questioned with some wondering if he had been promoted to Mercedes prematurely.

Antonelli admits Mercedes pressure

During Antonelli's difficult patch, Mercedes were yet to announce their 2026 lineup with reports the team had entered talks with four-time champion Verstappen.

While Verstappen confirmed he intended to remain at Red Bull for 2026, Antonelli admitted the F1 rumour did not help in an already difficult period.

“There were a lot of rumours during that difficult period. I was already going through a complicated time, and receiving pressure from outside [rumours about Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen] certainly didn't help," Antonelli said to Motorsport.com.

“I was aware that I had a long-term contract, but certain rumours make you think a lot. These are tough moments mentally, something that stays with you even when you get in the car.

“But growing up means learning to live with these aspects, and after a year I can say that I have gained experience. I am aware that there are other obstacles ahead of me, but compared to a year ago, today I have a clearer vision of what lies ahead.”

Antonelli will remain at Mercedes alongside team-mate George Russell in 2026, but if the team does indeed master the new regulations then one driver may have to make way for Verstappen.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen in Mercedes test drive during F1 off-season

Related