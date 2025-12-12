Former F1 star blacks out Instagram pic after crashing three times at same corner

Former Alpine F1 star Jack Doohan has blacked out his social media profile picture, amid a torrid post-season Super Formula test in Suzuka.

Doohan has been taking to the track in the last three days with Kondo Racing as part of the post-season test in the racing series.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a full-time switch to the series for 2026, after he failed to wrap up a seat in F1 for next season.

Doohan was axed jut six races into his rookie season in F1, with Alpine opting to promote Argentine racer Franco Colapinto instead, who didn't achieve a single world championship point in the remaining 18 races of the season.

The Australian racer then sat out the remainder of the 2025 season, taking some downtime away from the track, but he has now been racing around the Suzuka Circuit in Super Formula.

However, Doohan crashed at the same corner (Degner 1) of the track on all three days of testing, in what was quite an embarrassing turn of events for the Aussie.

That has led to plenty of comment from racing fans on social media about his three incidents at the same corner this week, and now Doohan has opted to black out his Instagram profile picture.

It is unclear the reason for this, and whether or not it is in relation to the social media abuse he has been receiving, but it's the same tactic that Kimi Antonelli recently adopted after receiving social media abuse following the Qatar Grand Prix.

What happened to Kimi Antonelli?

At the Qatar GP, Antonelli made a mistake on the final lap which allowed Lando Norris to sneak through and take fourth position, in what would be crucial to his chances of becoming world champion.

Key Red Bull figures Gianpiero Lambiase and Helmut Marko suggested that Antonelli had purposefully let Norris through as to hamper their driver Max Verstappen's title chances.

This was clearly untrue, with onboard footage showing Antonelli struggling to keep his Mercedes on the track, and Red Bull and Marko apologised in the aftermath of the event after Antonelli had received heaps of social media abuse.

In response, the 19-year-old blacked out his profile picture on Instagram, the same move that Doohan has taken around a month later, although it is unclear the exact reason for Doohan's choice to do this.

Another one bites the dust pic.twitter.com/YIwBunnEVu — Cytrus 🍋 (@cytrusf1) December 11, 2025

READ MORE: Helmut Marko addresses rumours he was 'pressured' to leave Red Bull

Related