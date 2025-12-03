Lewis Hamilton confronts FIA in Qatar meeting
Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he was baffled by the FIA's approach to last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, calling it 'probably the worst race' for the drivers.
The seven-time world champion revealed after the race, won comfortably by Max Verstappen, that he had brought forward suggestions for improving the quality of racing at the track at the drivers' briefing, only to be told they 'hadn't thought of that'.
He added that he 'hoped' the media would write about how poor a spectacle the race was for viewers, to prompt change at a circuit that drivers consistently say they love driving at...when they don't have to pass other cars.
The lack of overtaking spots led to Hamilton comparing the track to Monaco – a track beloved by the drivers, until they have to actually race other cars on it.
Hamilton to FIA: What are you doing?
Hamilton said to the media: "When I was in the drivers’ briefing for example, I asked them the question, ‘Why have you seen last year there was no overtaking? Why have you not, for example, increased the DRS?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, hmm, hadn’t thought of that.’ I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’
“The pit lane is 26 seconds. If you go to the end of the pit lane, there’s a long space that’s just unnecessary to be in a pit lane, so you can pull that earlier. It starts super early, so you could squeeze it down to be shorter.”
He continued: “We’ve got these 25 lap maximum on these tyres, so, I mean, it’s one of the worst races. It’s probably the worst race for us to go to when you can’t overtake.
“And so, [it’s a] beautiful place, and really well-hosted. But they’ve got to come up with some other solution, hopefully you write how bad that race was probably to watch. I imagine it’s pretty bad to watch.
"It’s so fast, that track, it’s a phenomenal track to drive, and it’s very, very fast, it’s just, unfortunately, like Monaco.”
