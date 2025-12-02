McLaren F1 boss launches 'internal review' into Qatar GP howler

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has admitted that a 'review' will take place surrounding the team's strategy howler at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The team opted against pitting either driver Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri under the early safety car during the main race, and that allowed Max Verstappen to cruise to victory after he did just that.

Norris ended up finishing down in fourth, while Piastri managed second, but had what could have been a comfortable race win taken from him by the decision not to pit him under the safety car.

After the race, Piastri was disappointed, saying via team radio: "There are no words."

Much has been said about McLaren's decision not to prioritise either driver in the 2025 championship fight, which is arguably what has let Verstappen back in.

And the call not to pit either driver was likely to continue this theme of not prioritising either of them, but it cost the team what looked to be a likely race victory, with Piastri having superb pace all weekend.

It means that, heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, there is a real chance that neither McLaren driver will win the championship, with Verstappen just 12 points behind Norris as Abu Dhabi gets set for a three-way title showdown.

"I think in terms of the misjudgement, [it] is something that we will have to review, discussing internally," Stella told the media after the Qatar GP.

"We'll have to assess some factors, like for instance whether there was a certain bias in the way we were thinking that led us as a group to think that not all cars necessarily would have pitted.

"We will have to go through the review in a very thorough way, but what's important is that we do it as usual in a way that is constructive, is analytical."

Who will claim the title?

McLaren wrapped up the constructors' championship back at the Singapore GP in what has been a fairly dominant season for them as a team.

But their main goal since then has been to ensure that a McLaren driver gets their hands on the drivers' championship for the first time since 2008 and Lewis Hamilton.

Norris' points advantage makes him the favourite heading into the final round, but Piastri's excellent performance throughout the Qatar GP weekend will give him hope that he has discovered his form just at the right time.

Four-time champion Verstappen, however, will now be full of confidence heading into Sunday's title decider, having won the last two grands prix.

The Dutchman has been in this position before, trying to claim a championship against the odds up against a British star at the Yas Marina Circuit, and he can now smell a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen left laughing as Red Bull driver announcement ‘leaked’ at Qatar GP

Related