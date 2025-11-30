F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
The F1 Qatar Grand Prix weekend will come to a thrilling conclusion today (Sunday, November 30) with lights out 7pm local time (AST).
Oscar Piastri rediscovered his pace at just the right time, securing sprint and main race pole and dominating Saturday's sprint race at Lusail.
Heading into Sunday's Qatar GP, Piastri is still 22 points behind team-mate Lando Norris, with the McLaren pair locking out the front row of the grid for Sunday's race.
Max Verstappen could only manage third on the grid, as his championship hopes slip further away after a fourth place finish in Saturday's sprint.
Here's how you can watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix in your location!
F1 Race times - Qatar Grand Prix
Lights out in Qatar is today (Sunday, November 30, 2025), at 7pm local time (AST) at Lusail.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, November 30, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AST)
|7pm Sunday
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|4pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|5pm Sunday
|United States (ET)
|11am Sunday
|United States (CT)
|10am Sunday
|United States (PT)
|8am Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|1pm Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|3am Monday
|Australia (AWT)
|12am Monday
|Australia (ACT)
|2:30am Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|10am Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|1am Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|6pm Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|6pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|12am Monday
|India (IST)
|9:30pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|12am Monday
|Turkey (TRT)
|7pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|8pm Sunday
How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium*
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg*
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria*
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Black Friday has arrived and ExpressVPN have launched a limited-time promotion offering an additional 30% off 12 and 24-month plans until December 1. Click here to get your hands on this global deal and sign up to a secure network.
Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Hamilton suffers worst EVER F1 result for Ferrari
Related
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 47 minutes ago
F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc becomes a boomer after 'official' Red Bull complaint
- Yesterday 22:56
Williams F1 handed FIA fine after floor stickers STOPPED Qatar qualifying
- Yesterday 22:13
Lewis Hamilton gives painful ONE-word interview after Qatar flop
- Yesterday 21:03
F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Yesterday 20:28
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november