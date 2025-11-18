F1 video game release scrapped in massive shake-up

The publishers of the F1 video game, Electronic Arts (EA), have announced that the release of F1 26 has been abolished, with their focus now firmly set on a complete overhaul of the series for 2027.

The F1 games were bought by EA when they completed their takeover of Codemasters in 2021, but they also previously released the very first editions of the series, which were published in the early 2000s.

Speculation over the series' future had risen ever since it was announced earlier this year that EA had agreed to sell to a group of private investors in a potential deal, believed to have been valued at around $55 billion.

Now, as the 2025 F1 season heads towards its conclusion on track, fans of the game have been hit with the shock announcement that F1 26 will not be released, with EA Sports instead confirming that a paid expansion for F1 25 will be available in 2026.

Instead of the traditional release, fans will have to settle for a premium content update, with the current game format then set to serve as the foundation for next year's edition as the focus shifts to 2027, which will bring the release of a new, reimagined F1 title.

EA Sports confirm major F1 franchise rethink

F1 25 was both a commercial and critical success, with fans thrilled that they could finally get the chance to race as Lewis Hamilton in his newly acquired Ferrari overalls, to reflect the champion's real life move to the Scuderia.

And despite F1's overhaul of regulations happening next season, EA have opted to sacrifice the release of F1 26 to instead focus on an overhaul of their own- a new F1 video game, which will still be made in partnership with all 11 F1 teams as Cadillac join the grid.

With F1 26 no longer set for release, EA have clarified their plans for the future of the F1 video game, teasing a new release for 2027 which they claim will have a completely new look and feel.

A statement confirming the shock news read: "The decision to offer a premium content update for F1 25 is part of a strategic reset for the F1 Franchise. In 2027, a new game will be released that looks, feels, and plays differently, delivering more gameplay choices."

Following the announcement, Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters said: "F1 25 has been an incredible success, fueled by the passion of fans and the energy of the sport. With Formula 1’s momentum on and off the track, now is the perfect time for us to look ahead and build for the future.

"We’re fully committed to the EA SPORTS F1 franchise. Our multi-year plan extends this year’s excitement with the 2026 expansion and reimagines the F1 experience for 2027 to deliver even more for players at every level around the world.”

