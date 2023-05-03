Wolff set for new role at PRESTIGIOUS university

Dan McCarthy

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:27

Toto Wolff is swapping the pit wall for campus as he prepares to take on a new role as an Executive Fellow with the Harvard Business School.

The Mercedes team principal has taken on a new role as a guest lecturer at the prestigious American Ivy League university where he will be focussing on topics such as leadership and organisational culture.

The Austrian will lecture alongside Professor Anita Elberse after she presented a Harvard Business School case study entitled ‘Toto Wolff and the Mercedes Formula One team’, following behind-the-scenes shadowing work with the team in 2021.

Wolff delivered a lecture on the case study in March of last year and will now return to the university in an official capacity.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to continue working with the incredibly bright young minds at Harvard”, said Wolff.

Wolff blown away by bright minds

Wolff, who has been the team principal of Mercedes since they re-entered the sport in 2013, is no stranger to academia as he prepares to return to the States.

In November 2021, Wolff was appointed to an Associate Fellowship of the Oxford Saïd Business School where he specialised in teaching about team culture, leadership, and personal effectiveness.

Following his excursion to Harvard last year, Wolff is set to head back across the pond and admitted he can't wait to engage with some of the brightest minds in the USA.

“Whenever I step on campus, I am inspired by the students’ curiosity and ambition, and I leave energised by the special learning environment they create together with the brilliant faculty," he said.

Elberse is also thrilled with the upcoming arrangement, saying: “We very much look forward to welcoming Toto back to campus. I have seen first-hand how much our students benefit from learning about Toto’s leadership journey and from his deep knowledge of what it takes to run a highly successful sports team."

